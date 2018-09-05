Phone places cop at alleged love rival’s murder scene

A Pretoria West constable accused of killing a colleague after becoming involved in a love triangle with the man’s partner was in the vicinity of the murder scene at the time when shots were fired, a cellphone expert has told the High Court in Pretoria.

Captain Arnold Boonstra gave evidence in the trial of Constable Rishen Rampersad, 24, who denied guilt to charges of murdering Colonel Renier Lagois and robbing him of his service pistol and car.

Lagois, who was the head of support at Leole police station in Pretoria, died in the garage of his home in Rietondale on January 18, 2016 after being shot 14 times with his own service pistol.

The state alleges Rampersad was involved in a love relationship with Lagois’ life partner Caroline Naidoo and had conspired with her to kill Lagois.

It alleges Rampersad waited for Lagois in the garage of his home and then shot him as he climbed out of his vehicle. Lagois was hit several times and died at the scene of gunshot wounds to the head and brain.

Rampersad, who was a family friend of Lagois and Naidoo, admitted going to Lagois’ house that day with Naidoo, but said he had waited outside.

He said he only realised Lagois had been shot after he went to his home because of a frantic call from Naidoo’s daughter, who asked him to come to their house as there was an emergency.

Two neighbours testified they had heard shots between 4.34pm and 4.50pm that day.

Boonstra, who analysed the movements of Rampersad’s cellphone, testified that the accused’s cellphone had been in the vicinity of the murder scene between about 4.20pm and 4.52pm.

The trial continues.

