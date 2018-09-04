Mall in Pretoria evacuated after alleged bomb scare

Kolonnade shopping centre in Montana was evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

The mall confirmed in a statement that emergency response and evacuation procedures were immediately activated.

“This included getting all customers and mall staff to designated assembly areas of the centre in the open parking areas,” said Kolonnade management.

ALSO READ: Two Joburg shopping malls cleared after bomb threats

“All customers would be updated on the mall social media platforms and through the emergency marshals at the assembly points.

“The safety of our customers and tenants is of the utmost importance to us and therefore these reports cannot be taken lightly. The centre should reopen once the building has been declared safe for shoppers’ use.”

Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said the police and bomb detection unit were deployed to sweep the building.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android