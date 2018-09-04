Polokwane Lotto winner dreamt of winning numbers

After 20 years of being unemployed, a 59-year-old pastor from Polokwane became the latest Lotto Jackpot winner, and is now R15 million richer.

This is the second winner from the surroundings of Polokwane in recent months after a local store in Mankweng sold a R47.3 million Lotto ticket in July, Polokwane Review reports.

Speaking to Ithuba Holdings, the pastor said he can finally give his wife the life she has always dreamt of and that he also wanted to use his millions to uplift the church and to give back to those closest to him, who were financially helpful towards his family during their most trying times.

“I plan to spoil my wife of 20 years as a token of appreciation to her, for sticking by my side when the going was tough. People used to tell her to leave me because I was broke. Today, I’m a millionaire,” he said.

The business minded pastor who farms in his spare time said that although he had tried setting up spaza shops and other informal businesses over the years, he’s planning to spend his millions on the church and pursue his love of farming.

Recalling his lucky moment, the pastor explained that the numbers appeared to him in a dream and when he woke up, he wasted no time.

“I decided to take my chances and placed my bet using R20. I am glad I did,” he concluded.

Having missed the draw show, he checked the numbers at an outlet on his way home but didn’t realise that he had struck the jackpot until he got home, where he shared the news with his wife.

