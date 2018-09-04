Discovery of three corpses in one week has Eldos community on edge

The Greater Eldorado Park area has become synonymous with killings lately. Last week, police officials in the Kliptown and Eldorado Park area came across three unidentified corpses, two of which were found at a construction site in Kliptown next to the railway line.

The other corpse was found in Jones Street, Extension Nine, reports Westside Eldos.

According to Captain Hitler Ngwenya, the communications officer at the Kliptown Police Station, on August 24 at about 6 am, police received a phone call from a security guard at the construction site in which he requested that police be dispatched to the site immediately because he saw two corpses close to where his colleagues were working.

Ngwenya said, “It was reported that both corpses were males between the ages of 20 and 30. We made sure to contact the paramedics and when they arrived, they confirmed that the two males were indeed dead.”

Three days later, police responded to another call, this time from a passerby who reported that a man was lying in a pool of blood in Jones Street, Extension Nine.

When the paramedics arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35. Ngwenya confirmed that the suspects are yet to be found and that the motive behind the brutal killings is still unknown.

“We are investigating the killings and I can confirm that the Kliptown SAPS are hard at work scouting for information. We will put these criminals to bed,” he said.

“The Soweto East Cluster commander, major-general Patricia Rampota said in a statement that it was a shame to see people committing such heinous crimes.

“We are committed to ensuring safety for all, and we live by that. To those who may have solicited information that could lead to these criminals’ arrests, we request that they please report it to their nearest police station,” she added.

