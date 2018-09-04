Emergency water shutdown to affect several Sandton suburbs

Johannesburg Water has released a notification of an emergency water shutdown in Sandton and surrounding areas on Tuesday, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The affected areas include: Illovo, Sandhurst, Chiselhurston, Hyde Park, Athol, Wierda Valley, Sandton City, Sandown, Parkmore, Morningside, Strathavon, Barlow Park, and Benmore.

#EmergencyShutdown

Suburb(s) Affected: Illovo; Sandhurst; Chiselhurston; Hyde Park; Athol; Wierda Valley;Sandton City;Sandown;Parkmore; Morningside; Strathavon; Barlow Park and Benmore

Start: 04 September 2018

Time: 07h00-20h00

Impact: No water

Reason: Upgrade of Reticulation ^P — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 4, 2018

The emergency shutdown is due to an upgrade of reticulation following a burst pipe on Melville Road in Hyde Park.

According to the release, the shutdown commenced from 10am and is expected to take around 18 hours to complete.

The impact on customers will be no water and is expected to affect around 15 000 properties.

