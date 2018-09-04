 
South Africa 4.9.2018 02:30 pm

Emergency water shutdown to affect several Sandton suburbs

CNS Reporter
Photo: File image.

Several areas can expect to be without water for 18 hours.

Johannesburg Water has released a notification of an emergency water shutdown in Sandton and surrounding areas on Tuesday, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The affected areas include: Illovo, Sandhurst, Chiselhurston, Hyde Park, Athol, Wierda Valley, Sandton City, Sandown, Parkmore, Morningside, Strathavon, Barlow Park, and Benmore.

ALSO READ: Nelson Mandela Bay warns of water shutdown

The emergency shutdown is due to an upgrade of reticulation following a burst pipe on Melville Road in Hyde Park.

According to the release, the shutdown commenced from 10am and is expected to take around 18 hours to complete.

The impact on customers will be no water and is expected to affect around 15 000 properties.

