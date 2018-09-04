WATCH: Oral presentations on land expropriation

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is hearing oral presentations on submissions regarding the possible review of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

This round of public hearings emanates from the written submissions from South Africans received by the deadline of June 15 2018. The hearings will take place from September 4 to 7 2018 at parliament.

The committee said 30 oral submissions will be heard at parliament during the four days set aside for this.

These submissions were made by organisations and individuals from the agricultural sector, academics, civil society organisations and the religious sector.

Watch the proceedings below: