Athletics 4.9.2018 11:08 am

Lebron James flies to Berlin to support Caster Semenya

Lebron James flew to Berlin this past weekend to watch Caster Semenya race | Picture: Twitter.com

Basketball star carves time out of his schedule to watch SA athlete’s record-breaking performance.

Superstar athlete Caster Semenya has become such a big deal that one of American basketball’s biggest names, Lebron James, carved time out of his schedule just to see her race.

According to Bona Magazine, Semenya was in Berlin, Germany competing at the 2018 Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF).

Semenya expressed her gratitude for the visit via Twitter, stating that James had “made her year” with his visit.

Shortly after their encounter, Semenya pulled off a record-breaking performance by completing the women’s 1,000m race in 2:30.70. She will be travelling to Ostrava in the Czech Republic next to close out the international track and field season by joining 19 other African athletes on team Africa for the Continental Cup.

