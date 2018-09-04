Lebron James flies to Berlin to support Caster Semenya

Superstar athlete Caster Semenya has become such a big deal that one of American basketball’s biggest names, Lebron James, carved time out of his schedule just to see her race.

According to Bona Magazine, Semenya was in Berlin, Germany competing at the 2018 Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF).

Semenya expressed her gratitude for the visit via Twitter, stating that James had “made her year” with his visit.

When the greatness meet up ????❤. You just made my year for showing up to watch me race. This is too much #striveforgreatness pic.twitter.com/h3Gle8R3GT — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) September 3, 2018

Shortly after their encounter, Semenya pulled off a record-breaking performance by completing the women’s 1,000m race in 2:30.70. She will be travelling to Ostrava in the Czech Republic next to close out the international track and field season by joining 19 other African athletes on team Africa for the Continental Cup.

