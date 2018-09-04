 
South Africa 4.9.2018 11:04 am

Flames tear through Windsor building

Reuven Blignault
A firefighter battles the flames of the fire at the Courtyard building on Beatrice Street on 2 September. Photo: Warren Myburgh.

Windsor East suffers the second fire in two weeks as another blaze engulfs a different building in the suburb.

A large fire tore through a building in Windsor East on Tuesday, Randburg Sun reports.

The fire engulfed the notorious Courtyard building on Beatrice Street in flames with firefighters responding quickly to extinguish the blaze.

According to the City of Johannesburg’s EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, one fire engine responded to the blaze with flames extinguished over the course of a few hours.

Fire engines fight the blaze at the Courtyard building on Beatrice Street on 2 September. Photo: Warren Myburgh.

The fire at the Courtyard building on Beatrice Street begins to approach the road as firefighters battle the blaze on 2 September. Photo: Warren Myburgh.

This is the second fire in a matter of one week to take place in the suburb.

The Randburg Sun previously reported on a fire at the Cleo Court complex in Windsor West last Monday.

