Flames tear through Windsor building

A large fire tore through a building in Windsor East on Tuesday, Randburg Sun reports.

The fire engulfed the notorious Courtyard building on Beatrice Street in flames with firefighters responding quickly to extinguish the blaze.

ALSO READ: IN PICTURES: Mass evictions take place in Windsor, Joburg

According to the City of Johannesburg’s EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, one fire engine responded to the blaze with flames extinguished over the course of a few hours.

This is the second fire in a matter of one week to take place in the suburb.

The Randburg Sun previously reported on a fire at the Cleo Court complex in Windsor West last Monday.

