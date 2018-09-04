100 injured in Selby train collision

Two trains collided on Tuesday morning at the Eloff extension of the Selby train station south of Johannesburg, reports ER24.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the two trains upright and on the tracks, with many people walking around the scene after quickly disembarking the train after the collision.

Approximately 100 people have been injured in the collision. Patients were treated for mild to moderate injuries before being transported to the hospital. No fatalities have been reported.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Commuters are advised to use alternative transport routes while investigations take place.

