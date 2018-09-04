Velile Present dismisses reports of him volunteering for ANC

Armed robbery suspect Velile Errol Present, who was once a branch secretary for the Dobsonville ANC, has described reports which claimed he was volunteering for the ANC as a “joke.”

Present, who is facing charges of armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles, appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for a bail hearing on August 31 which was postponed until September 11.

According to a Sowetan report, the accused disclosed that he lived on an estate in Grobler Park, Roodepoort, where he paid R9,500 for rent.

The ANC publicly distanced itself from Present, confirming he was no longer employed by the ANC as he was dismissed shortly after his arrest in July.

“We further need to categorically state that it is immaterial whether he was a volunteer or employed permanently. Present is alleged to have committed serious crimes during the very employment he refers to in his affidavit, culminating in his immediate dismissal,” the ANC said.

“Should he be aggrieved on the processes followed, Present is welcome to approach any institution that will afford him satisfactory recourse. The African National Congress once again rejects Present’s warped imagination that he is still employed by the organisation.”

Present, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, said it would be a joke that he would volunteer for the ANC for 14 years.

His co-accused, Zakhele Zondi, Itumeleng Manama, and Bheki Biyela, faced charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto where R220,000 was stolen on July 4.