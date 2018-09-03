DA celebrates Kimberley mayor Matika’s resignation

Maine had earlier said they were in meetings to decide the fate of Matika and they would not be pressured by any groups on their decision.

[WATCH] #MatikaResignation: Former Mayor Mangaliso Matika explains why he decided to resign. He says he wanted the dust in Kimberley to settle #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/MDtYiyNbF2 — Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) September 3, 2018

Maine boldly said at a briefing at the Amaqhawe provincial office in the Northern Cape on Monday morning that the ANC was not scared of the repercussions of losing votes in the 2019 elections, because the ANC intended to emerge victorious.

Kimberley residents had given the provincial ANC until Sunday to recall Sol Plaatje mayor Mangaliso Matika. Residents gathered at the Galeshewe Square where they gave the provincial ANC the ultimatum.

Maine added it would not be hard to recall Matika, but the “ANC will not be pressured to do so by groups of people”.

Maine said other national executive committee members would be coming to the province to find solutions because peace and stability were the priority of the ANC.

The league president said other issues were also discussed in meetings such as the calls for the Northern Cape premier, Sylvia Lucas, to also step down.

He maintained they were still in meetings to decide the fate of Matika. He said no one was above the ANC, adding that the president was recalled and the ANC could also recall the premier and the mayor.

Police presence was increased around the provincial ANC offices following threats by residents to march there as part of the #KimberleyShutdown to pressure the party to recall Matika.

The party spent the entire weekend in meetings to decide Matika’s fate amid threats of protests to the ANC offices and and on national roads by locals.