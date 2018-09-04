For Paul O’Sullivan it’s one Ntlemeza down, one to go

A long-time battle between forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan and former head of the Hawks Berning Ntlemeza and his family appears to be going increasingly badly for the Ntlemeza side, despite their one-time confidence in taking on the well-known private investigator and anti-corruption crusader.

At one point, one of the Ntlemezas in O’Sullivan’s sights, Ntlemeza’s daughter Anele, was so cocky against O’Sullivan that she allegedly sent him SMS messages in 2017 that he was “messing with the wrong family” in “promoting his criminal ways”. She allegedly challenged O’Sullivan to see who would go to jail first between them, also threatening that he would be deported because he was a “kwerekwere” (derogatory word for foreigner).

In one SMS she appears to advise O’Sullivan to have sex with one of his clients, a former police captain, Boitumelo Ramahlaha, and mocks the man for having lost his job in the police.

Now, however, it appears the tables have turned.

Ntlemeza was unceremoniously removed from his job last year and a warrant of arrest has reportedly been issued for his daughter after she failed to appear in court last week on intimidation and crimen injuria charges related to threats made against Ramahlaha.

Anele Ntlemeza is understood to also be wanted by Sunnyside detectives for a driving under the influence case from October 1 2016, when she was arrested for allegedly being four times over the legal limit.

Believed to be based with the Hawks, Anele Ntlemeza is alleged to have at one point threatened to kill Ramahlaha. She was meant to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court last week to answer on these charges, but apparently gave it a miss.

“A person, not an attorney and unknown to the court, appeared at court and handed up a sick note,” said O’Sullivan. “A warrant was issued for her arrest, to secure her attendance in court on 17 September,” he told The Citizen.

Ramahlaha found himself on the wrong side of the Ntlemezas when he claimed Berning Ntlemeza had defeated the ends of justice by failing to take action against another former captain, Thomas Rallele, for falsifying vehicle log entries, with travel distances unaccounted for, after an internal investigation.

No action was taken against him and Ramahlahla accused the then Hawks boss of covering it up because Rallella was dating Berning’s other daughter Amanda.

Amid all of this, Ramahlahla received a phone call, allegedly from Anele, threatening to kill him.

“Listen to me, Tumi, I don’t f**king give a damn, listen to me now. Stop f**king harassing my family or I will come after you with everything I’ve got. Put me on record that I will even go to and kill you, do you know that? You think you are clever?

“If I ever hear that you make contact and insult my sister and tell her nonsense, I will personally kill you. Send it to the media, I do not f**king give a damn,” some of the clearer parts of the recorded phone call alleged to be between Anele and Ramahlahla reflect.

Below are some of the other SMSes allegedly sent to O’Sullivan by Anele Ntlemeza.

O’Sullivan has also accused Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of having facilitated her release on R500 bail the following morning of her arrest, “by which time she had not even sobered up”.

“I would therefore like to know on what legal basis you interfered with, or obstructed the process of justice and how you were notified and by whom, to attend at Sunnyside and unlawfully direct her to be released on bail,” O’Sullivan wrote to Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said he had been at the Maseru border gate on official business during that week and part of 1 September.

He told The Citizen the following: “Saturday (2016-10-01) late afternoon and Sunday (2016-10-02) I was in consultation at DPCI head office in preparation for a disciplinary hearing of a member in Polokwane.”

He challenged O’Sullivan to investigate him.

“Who is fooling who here? Or someone claimed to be me? Mr Paul O’Sullivan CFE can do better. I have not been taking Mr Paul O’Sullivan’s allegations serious until now. To Mr Paul O’Sullivan, I am not immune from any investigation and I submit myself to Mr Paul O’Sullivan CFE that I be investigated.”

More SMSes allegedly sent by Ntlemeza’s daughter to O’Sullivan, which happens to tell O’Sullivan that he could use sex (presumably in prison with other men):

Listen to the audio recording: