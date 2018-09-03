Couple found slaughtered in KZN home

A couple was found murdered in the bathroom of their home in Cottonlands, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Arrive Alive.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call from the late couple’s concerned family member after he noticed blood on the bedroom floor.

When Reaction Officers arrived on the scene, they found the security gate to the veranda had been forced open, and all other doors leading to the house were locked.

Upon entering the house, they found a bloodstained towel covering a pool of blood at the bedroom entrance.

ALSO READ: Letaba Hospital employee stabbed by lover at work

The door was broken down, and the bodies of Dhir Roy Singh, 68, and his live-in girlfriend Kay, 60, were discovered.

Kay was found face down in the bathtub with her hands tied behind her back. It is thought that she may have been strangled.

Singh’s body was lying on the bathroom floor with stab wounds to his neck.

A Stanley knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the living room.

The house was also robbed, with items confirmed to be stolen including a television set and a green Toyota Conquest with the registration number LCD 560 GP.

The family member told officers that the couple was last seen alive on Saturday afternoon.

Singh’s employee grew concerned after Singh, who is a farmer, had all the entrances to his house locked. The employee thought that Singh had left to the Verulam Market.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android