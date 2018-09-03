DA councillor allegedly sacked for leaving WhatsApp group – report

A Mogale City Municipality DA councillor has launched a court bid challenging her being dismissed by the party for allegedly leaving a constituency WhatsApp group, Sowetan Live reports.

According to the report, the DA councillor, named as Ntombikaise Tracy Lebe, faces other accusations, including apparently failing to meet the party’s targets and not attending caucus meetings.

Lebe is apparently accused of ignoring calls to discuss her performance.

The publication wrote that the DA’s Gauteng disciplinary committee took the decision to axe Lebe back in March.

Lebe has since then supposedly launched a court bid challenging her axing, her councillor, and the termination of her party membership. She then apparently argued in her court papers that the DA’s constituency head, Alan Fuchs, forced her to resign.

Lebe was quoted as saying Fuchs had called her to an informal meeting on November 27, 2017, to discuss her performance as a councillor. She said she informed Fuchs that she faced challenges with regards to raising membership and that the regional party had provided her with insufficient support.

Lebe said Fuchs, however, was not interested in her explanation and forced her to resign.

She protested this on the basis that certain processes had to be followed, the publication reported.

Furthermore, Lebe said the council speaker would not accept her resignation, claiming it should be voluntary.

Lebe wants the court to set aside the DA’s decision to end her party membership.

Fuchs alledges Lebe had failed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee which led to the termination of her membership.

This comes after the DA in the Western Cape dropped charges against Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille in a deal that will see her quitting as mayor.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android