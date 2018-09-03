Justice for neglected Buccleuch pooches

Justice has been served to the owner of three badly neglected dogs that were rescued by the Sandton SPCA last year, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Sandton SPCA general manager Jaco Pieterse said that they confiscated three badly matted Maltese dogs from a property in Buccleuch last year.

“The dogs were severely neglected, they suffered from untreated skin conditions and their hair was badly matted.”

Inspector Obed Mohlala investigated the complaint at the time and issued the owner with several warnings to seek veterinary treatment for the dogs and have them groomed.

A warrant had to be obtained from the Randburg Magistrates’ Court to remove the dogs after the owner failed to comply with the warnings. The SPCA promised to have criminal charges laid against the owner and last week Buzwe Yafele, 51, was found guilty in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

“An SPCA inspector and veterinarian testified in the case and overwhelming evidence of animal cruelty was presented to the court,” said Pieterse.

Yafele was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or five months imprisonment, of which R8 000 was suspended for five years.

“We believe that this case will send a strong message to the general public that animal cruelty will not be tolerated and that the Sandton SPCA will do anything in our power to protect abused animals,” concluded Pieterse.

All three dogs were rehomed by the Sandton SPCA at the time. They are doing very well and have settled into their new homes.

