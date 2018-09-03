 
South Africa 3.9.2018 02:39 pm

Stolen Middelburg lion cubs found safe

Jana Boshoff
George and Vanessa van Niekerk with the two recovered lion cubs.

The stolen baby big cats have been found and returned safely to their owners.

The lion cubs were stolen out of their cage at Pienaardam. The cats’ owners, together with police, launched a search for the stolen cubs.

The cubs were overjoyed after being reunited with their caregivers.

READ MORE: UPDATE | WATCH: Man steals lion cub, spotted playing with it in Middelburg

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on social media showing a man from Mhluzi holding one of the cubs, which he allegedly stole.

The owners notified Middelburg Observer minutes ago that they have managed to recover their cats.

