Stolen Middelburg lion cubs found safe

The lion cubs were stolen out of their cage at Pienaardam. The cats’ owners, together with police, launched a search for the stolen cubs.

The cubs were overjoyed after being reunited with their caregivers.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on social media showing a man from Mhluzi holding one of the cubs, which he allegedly stole.

The owners notified Middelburg Observer minutes ago that they have managed to recover their cats.

