Nine-year-old Witbank girl exposes rape ordeal

Last Friday, a Groblersdal woman recently received a phone call from her nephew that made her blood run cold.

The woman was begged by her nephew to come to eMalahleni. His younger sister, who he referred to as his baby sister, had been raped, the woman told Witbank News.

The Groblersdal woman rushed to the aid of her niece, who is only in grade 4. She told her nephew to make sure that they get her to a clinic immediately.

Upon arriving in eMalahleni, the Groblersdal woman took her niece to the police station to open a case against her rapist, and this is when the little girl told a story that would haunt anyone who heard it.

The little girl was playing in an open field with her friends when she was approached by the suspect. He asked her to help him find his missing phone in the bushes next to the field, and being the sweet girl that she is, the little girl agreed.

The moment the little girl and the suspect were out of sight and properly concealed by the foliage, he told her to undress and kneel down. What followed is too terrible to recount. The little girl said that she tried to scream, but that the suspect muffled her cries with his hand.

The suspect gave the little girl biscuits before leaving her in the bushes. The girl waited a while and then slinked home, bleeding.

The suspect is known, though no arrest has been made as of yet. He is allegedly ten years older than his victim.

