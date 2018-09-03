 
menu
South Africa 3.9.2018 12:52 pm

Listeriosis outbreak declared over

Gopolang Chawane
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Image: SAgovnews/Twitter

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Image: SAgovnews/Twitter

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that meat products were once again safe to eat.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has just announced that the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa is over.

The minister was briefing the media on the country’s efforts to combat the listeriosis outbreak at the National Health Laboratory in Johannesburg on Monday.

He said no new cases have been reported in the past three months.

The minister said it was now safe to eat meat products, and the department would continue to monitor the outbreak.

While the outbreak may be over, it didn’t mean it no longer exists said Motsoaledi, who added people must continue to take safety measures.

Providing the update, the minister also touched on fake and expired products in the second part of his briefing.

The minister said processed foods, ready-to-eat meat products, and kotas were now safe for consumption.

Over 180 cases were reported from the food born disease earlier in the year.

The source was discovered as two Enterprise foods facilities.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Aaron Motsoaledi says there’s no such thing as actual ‘fake food’ 3.9.2018
Listeriosis scare continues as deaths jump to 204 19.5.2018
Tiger Brands play ball in class action 30.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.