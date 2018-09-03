Man attempts to bribe police with R100 to release arrested brother

A man was convicted and sentenced for offering police officials money in return for a favour, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.

Lieutenant Colonel Sandile Mkhize and Constable Padima Makhudu were patrolling along Jan Smuts and Lancaster avenues in Craighall Park when they were stopped by an unknown man who told them he needed help from the police because his brother was arrested.

He allegedly offered Makhudu R100 to release his brother, who was arrested at Parkview Police Station. Makhudu immediately arrested the suspect for bribery and a case was opened for investigation.

Constable Itani Nemukangoni managed to secure a sentence due to his investigative skills and the evidence that was presented before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Last week, the court found 39-year-old Paul Nyirongoh guilty of bribery and he was sentenced to five years, suspended for three years, on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Parkview police warned community members not to offer the police money in return for favours, as this will lead to their arrest.

During the station lectures and parades, the police were warned against corruption and reminded to conduct themselves professionally and with integrity.

Parkview Police Station Commander Colonel Theledi Gopane welcomed the sentence and emphasised that the police will continue to create a safe environment for the community.

