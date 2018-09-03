UDM will ‘stick to its guns’ after Trollip’s axing

The leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa, said his party will stick to its guns with regards to DA’s Athol Trollip’s axing as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, EWN reports.

Trollip was ousted last week in a controversial motion of no confidence brought in by the EFF.

The DA mayor was replaced by UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, a man who used to be deputy mayor but who was also toppled after being accused of corruption by the DA.

Holomisa demanded evidence of this corruption and claimed it was never truly forthcoming.

As a result, the UDM abandoned its support for the DA in the metro, which sounded the death knell for the DA’s governance on Monday when a DA councillor unexpectedly withheld his vote.

EWN reports that the DA accuses the UDM of not honouring the coalition of the parties and of removing Trollip illegally.

The main opposition in parliament’s James Selfe was quoted as saying the DA wants the UDM to vote accordingly on the Trollip matter.

Holomisa was quoted as saying the DA has an exaggerated sense of its own importance.

“They think that we’re boys… we’re not ACDP or Cope. We’re different altogether. We’re independent,” Holomisa was quoted as saying.

