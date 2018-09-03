Mother and child attacked on KZN farm

The wife of a sugarcane farmer was brutally attacked with a cane knife while trying to shield her daughter in Darnall on Monday morning, North Coast Courier reports.

According to a Darnall cane farmer who lives on a nearby farm, the attack took place just after 6am on Hummeloo Farm in KwaDukuza.

He said the attacker is thought to have been an employee on the farm.

“It is believed the man entered the house with the intention of stealing after the woman’s husband had left to go out to the fields.

“He was in the kitchen when the woman and her child walked in on him.

“He attacked her with a cane knife.

“The man is being pursued by Farm Watch members and SAPS.”

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the attacker first swung the cane knife at the child when her mother jumped in front of her, shielding her from the attack.

“The child, about pre-school age, hid behind a couch and they continued to scream until the attacker fled.

“The mother, who is in her 30’s, sustained multiple injuries from the cane-knife and was treated by paramedics before being transported to [the] hospital.”

