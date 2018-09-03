Mpho Letsholonyane aims to open up sports industry to women

Mpho Letsholonyane, SABC Sport and Metro FM Fresh breakfast show anchor, is a force to be reckoned with – a zealous presenter whose passion for sport is evident in her work.

Letsholonyane will host her second annual Women in Sport talk to empower, educate and share knowledge of working in a male-dominated industry.

The talented and hard-working Letsholonyane has taken a seat as one of the country’s leading sports anchors and wants to open up the industry to other women.

Sports broadcasting, a male-dominated industry which sets the bar high, has been a sector women want to enter and succeed in.

Letsholonyane says the plan is to continuously strive to motivate women to join and explore their talent.

“A lot of young women have followed my journey as a sport anchor since 2009, when I first started in the industry,” she said.

“I believe my experience, lessons and mistakes, along with everything I’ve learned while building my career, will go a long way in inspiring, motivating and helping other women get ahead in the sporting field.”

The 37-year-old said her journey as a sports personality had been amazing. She was feeling blessed to be doing what she loves. “I want other women to know what it’s like to live your passion, as well,” she said.

The Women in Sport talk will allow her to share her experience and she hopes to make a difference in the lives on many young women.

Just over two years after getting back together following a brief split, the sports presenter and her South African football midfielder boyfriend, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, finally tied the knot. The two got married last year in a traditional wedding and have two kids together.

This year’s talk will take place on Saturday, September 29, with a panel of four women on different career paths in the sporting world – an event Letsholonyane says she is looking forward to.

Tickets to the event are available at R250, with all proceeds expected to be donated to charity.

