Tshwane metro urges residents to use water sparingly

The Tshwane metro has urged residents to conserve the usage of water, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said this was following an instruction from the water utility, Rand Water.

He said they had put strict measures in place to ensure that the allowable existing water abstraction limit from the Vaal dam was not exceeded.

“As a control measure, Rand Water has started to restrict meters that supply water to various reservoirs throughout Pretoria.”

These include:

– Ga-Rankuwa industrial sites

– Soshanguve

– Mabopane

– Kruisfontein reservoir

– Klip Kruisfontein reservoir

– Rosslyn North

– Ga-Rankuwa

– Plot 56 Strydfontein

– Akasia Park reservoir

– Magaliesberg reservoir

– Lotus Gardens

– Louwlardia reservoir

– Kosmosdal

– Rooihuiskraal reservoir

– The Reeds reservoir

– Bakenkop reservoir

– Blair Athol reservoir

– Sunderland Ridge

– Erasmia

– Saulsville reservoir

– Wonderboom reservoir

– Laudium reservoir

– Klapperkop H14 reesevoir

– Brakfontein reservoir

– Kentron Portion 2

– Doornkloof

– Thaba Tshwane

“The metro therefore urges consumers to continue conserving water by using it wisely and sparingly,” he said.

Mashigo said in addition, residents throughout the municipality should brace themselves for possible meter restrictions by Rand Water from now onwards.

