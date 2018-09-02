 
menu
South Africa 2.9.2018 02:30 pm

Tshwane metro urges residents to use water sparingly

Kayla van Petegem
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Rand Water has started to restrict meters that supply water to various reservoirs throughout Pretoria.

The Tshwane metro has urged residents to conserve the usage of water, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said this was following an instruction from the water utility, Rand Water.

He said they had put strict measures in place to ensure that the allowable existing water abstraction limit from the Vaal dam was not exceeded.

“As a control measure, Rand Water has started to restrict meters that supply water to various reservoirs throughout Pretoria.”

These include:

– Ga-Rankuwa industrial sites
– Soshanguve
– Mabopane
– Kruisfontein reservoir
– Klip Kruisfontein reservoir
– Rosslyn North
– Ga-Rankuwa
– Plot 56 Strydfontein
– Akasia Park reservoir
– Magaliesberg reservoir
– Lotus Gardens
– Louwlardia reservoir
– Kosmosdal
– Rooihuiskraal reservoir
– The Reeds reservoir
– Bakenkop reservoir
– Blair Athol reservoir
– Sunderland Ridge
– Erasmia
– Saulsville reservoir
– Wonderboom reservoir
– Laudium reservoir
– Klapperkop H14 reesevoir
– Brakfontein reservoir
– Kentron Portion 2
– Doornkloof
– Thaba Tshwane

“The metro therefore urges consumers to continue conserving water by using it wisely and sparingly,” he said.

Mashigo said in addition, residents throughout the municipality should brace themselves for possible meter restrictions by Rand Water from now onwards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parliament slams police ‘corruption’ at Pretoria refugee centre 1.9.2018
Don’t become the opposition’s pawns, Solly urges Tshwane residents 31.8.2018
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga faces the chop 30.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.