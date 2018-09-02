Top Hawks official suspended in relation to state capture probe

Tthe Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI, or Hawks) anti-corruption task team unit head, Zinhle Mnonopi, was suspended on Thursday afternoon.

She was implicated by former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas in evidence before the Zondo commission investigating state capture last week.

Jonas told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Mnonopi tried to force him to sign a false statement to kill an investigation related to him accusing the Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane of having tried to bribe him with R600 million and a ministerial post.

Head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Sibiya issued her with a letter asking why she should not be suspended on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Parliament’s police portfolio committee welcomed the announcement by Lebeya on the appointment of a team to fast-track investigations regarding allegations of state capture.

The proactive steps taken by Lebeya were necessary and appropriate, committee chairman Francois Beukman said on Sunday.

“The office of the DPCI judge is a crucial oversight institution in the criminal justice system,” he said.

The committee would this week invite Judge Frans Kgomo to parliament to brief them on the current status of complaints received by his office and the processing of investigations.