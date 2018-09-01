Steve Hofmeyr apologises to ‘his people’ for voting ‘Yes’ to democracy in 1992

In a Facebook post on Friday, Afrikaner singer and activist Steve Hofmeyr admitted he had apparently been guilty of “treason” against his nation and “high treason” against his God in 1992 when he voted ‘Yes’ in the referendum.

The then president, FW de Klerk, had called that referendum to seek a mandate from white voters at the time (the only South Africans who were allowed to vote during apartheid) on whether De Klerk and his National Party should continue with negotiations at the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa), primarily with the ANC.

In the end, 68.73% of white voters were in favour of negotiations, which they were aware would result in a new constitution and the ushering in of multi-party democracy under a majority-black government.

Among those who had apparently voted yes was Hofmeyr, who is today known for his outspokenness against government. He has repeatedly supported calls for an independent country for white people to be formed somewhere within South African borders.

He said in his post (translated from Afrikaans): “I am Steve Hofmeyr. I want to be the first to ask my people for their forgiveness for my YES vote in 1992. It was treason against my nation and their sovereignty. It was high treason against my God to let communism in. I am bitterly regretful about this. I will dedicate my life to correcting this.”

He went on to write about one of his most common areas of focus, farm murders in South Africa, and the fact that he had met with film makers from Sweden responsible for a documentary called The Boer Project.

Film maker Jonas Nillsen has said this project will enter a phase in which he will conduct interviews with “key players in the Swedish support for the ANC”.

He says he wants to “put some pressure on the current issues in the country”.

According to Nillsen, the Swedes once contributed with a “Scandinavian militia who fought together with the well-known general De la Rey” during the Anglo-Boer War of 1899 to 1902.

He apparently wants Sweden to once again respect and fight for the Boers’ “right to self-determination”.

Hofmeyr said on Friday that he and the “Boers around him” were amazed to see a Swedish journalist standing up this week and apologising for Sweden’s alleged role in “funding terrorism” by having supported the ANC during the struggle years.

Hofmeyr wrote that Afrikaners were receiving similar support from groups in Germany, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands and Poland, which are supposedly gaining strength as opposition parties in Europe.