Dihlabeng speaker allegedly threatens DA with ‘Zero Tolerance’ security guards

The speaker of the Dihlabeng Local Municipality, David Lengoabala, on Friday morning at a council meeting threatened to make use of a private security company named Zero Tolerance to eject DA councillors from council should they not behave in a manner in which he deemed appropriate, the DA said in a statement later in the DA.

DA councillor Eric Motloung said Zero Tolerance had “close affiliations” with the ANC, having previously been contracted to provide “security” at ANC events, branch meetings and elective conferences.

ALSO READ: ANC mayor calls Ramaphosa a ‘sellout’ on Facebook

“This security outfit is known to intimidate opposing factions within the ANC, which has often resulted in several instances of violence.

“Speaker Lengoabala seems to be holding a petty grudge against DA councillors after we collectively foiled an attempt by him to obtain council’s approval for him to embark on an expensive overseas trip along with his daughter and the executive mayor, Lindiwe Makgalema.

“Lengoabala has even gone so far as to threaten salary deductions from opposition councillors’ salaries as a form of punishment.”

He alleged that the speaker’s behaviour was indicative of a desperate man who would do everything possible to protect a “corrupt ANC agenda”.

He has no respect for the decorum of council meetings and regularly undermines the Standing Rules and Orders.

“Speaker Lengoabala’s threat to deploy his lackeys in a bid to intimidate DA councillors from conducting their constitutional oversight role will fail. The DA remains resolute in holding the ANC in government to account, and we will continue to expose the rampant abuse of power, fraud and corruption in the Dihlabeng Local Municipality without fear or favour.”