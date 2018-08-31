 
South Africa 31.8.2018 05:06 pm

WATCH: Security guard shot dead in Rosebank

CNS Reporter
RThe incident took place on Baker street in Rosebank. Photo: File

A security guard was killed while attempting to help a man being attacked by a gang of at least four suspects.

A security guard was shot dead on Baker Street in Rosebank on Friday afternoon, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The guard was reportedly trying to stop a pedestrian being robbed on the sidewalk.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that four suspects were allegedly involved in the attempted mugging.

He added that one suspect was wounded but his accomplices managed to get him into an escape vehicle. They found one of the suspects’ firearms on the scene.

The tweets also say that Baker Street has been temporarily closed off in the area.

