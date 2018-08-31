WATCH: Security guard shot dead in Rosebank

A security guard was shot dead on Baker Street in Rosebank on Friday afternoon, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The guard was reportedly trying to stop a pedestrian being robbed on the sidewalk.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that four suspects were allegedly involved in the attempted mugging.

He added that one suspect was wounded but his accomplices managed to get him into an escape vehicle. They found one of the suspects’ firearms on the scene.

[WATCH] Shots ring out during attempted robbery in Rosebank, Joburg. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/bMO00BJ1Xv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018

If you around Rosebank be very vigilant. Suspected hi jackers who shot a guard just outside standard bank might still be in the area. #RosebankShooting — Ron (@RonPipes) August 31, 2018

The tweets also say that Baker Street has been temporarily closed off in the area.

ARMED ROBBERY : BAKER STR. ROSEBANK. JHB. GP. SECURITY GUARD SHOT DEAD. PERPS HAVE FLED. INFO CREDIT @moses_moyo — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 31, 2018

