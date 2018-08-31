WATCH: City of Joburg begins demolition of illegal buildings

The Department of Development Planning, on behalf of the City of Johannesburg (C0J), demolished an illegal business structure in Northcliff on Friday, and are currently in the process of demolishing another illegal business structure in Cyrildene, east of Johannesburg, reports Joburg East Express.

The CoJ announced earlier that two structures in Cyrildene and Brixton were next in line for demolition.

The demolitions follow numerous efforts by the CoJ to give the property owner opportunities to amend their property in order for them to comply with the city’s by-laws.

The management of development planning recently resolved to enforce outstanding 54 court orders, 28 of which are demolition orders, wherein property owners had failed to adhere to the building regulations of the city.

The enforcement of the court orders, some dating as far back as 2009, is part of the new administration’s efforts to intensify compliance that is in line with Operation #BuyaMthetho – a multi-departmental operation aimed at bringing the rule of law back to the City of Joburg. pic.twitter.com/TAw1SEPqQu — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 31, 2018

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Development Planning Clr Reuben Masango warned residents, developers and other stakeholders against building structures without the approval of the CoJ.

“Our by-laws are there for a reason, and we all need to adhere to them in order to contribute to the progression of Johannesburg, its economy and its people. For years, the rule of law has been ignored and no consideration given to the effects illegal building has, not only on the lives of people but on the city’s infrastructure,” MMC Masango said.

Masango that two structures in Cyrildene and Brixton were next in line for demolition. Since this announcement, demolition on the Cyrildene property has begun.

The Northcliff property demolition comes days after the collapse of an illegally built structure above an RDP home in Cosmo City, which left three people injured and two adjacent houses damaged.

“It is unfortunate that the possible and imminent danger facing people as a result of illegal structures across Johannesburg is the least of concerns for property owners who defy the bylaws,” said MMC Masango.

The MMC further added that the department will conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse of the house in Cosmo City and determine the role of all stakeholders involved.

