Hawks recover over R500k worth of drugs at Polokwane storage facility

A drug bust took place near China City in Polokwane on Friday, where cannabis, nyaope and cocaine, as well as money were found in a storage facility, Polokwane Review reports

The drugs were valued at over R500 000, while the money found totalled R12 000.

One of the suspects has been arrested, but photos of him are not yet permitted.

More arrests are imminent, police said.

