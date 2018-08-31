 
menu
South Africa 31.8.2018 01:15 pm

Hawks recover over R500k worth of drugs at Polokwane storage facility

Nelie Erasmus
Some of the drugs seized by the Hawks on Friday. Image: Screengrab of Polokwane Review video

Some of the drugs seized by the Hawks on Friday. Image: Screengrab of Polokwane Review video

One suspect was arrested, and more arrests are imminent.

A drug bust took place near China City in Polokwane on Friday, where cannabis, nyaope and cocaine, as well as money were found in a storage facility, Polokwane Review reports

ALSO READ: Cele lauds one of SA’s biggest-ever drug busts

The drugs were valued at over R500 000, while the money found totalled R12 000.

One of the suspects has been arrested, but photos of him are not yet permitted.

More arrests are imminent, police said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Woman raped in front of her husband during house robbery 31.8.2018
Running a red light could now see Polokwane motorists pay up to 20% of their salaries 30.8.2018
Drugs worth millions seized by Mpumalanga police 21.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.