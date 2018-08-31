Woman raped in front of her husband during house robbery

Police in Thohoyandou have launched a massive manhunt for three suspects following a house robbery in Phiphidi village in the early hours of Thursday, which also resulted in the rape of a 26-year-old woman, Polokwane Review reports.

According to police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the woman was asleep in her house with her husband when three unknown suspects armed with pangas, lashes and knives forced the door open and threatened to kill them.

“The couple were robbed of their cellphones, money and other valuables. The trio then took turns in raping the woman in the presence of her husband and later fled the crime scene,” Ngoepe explained.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects is urged to contact Investigating Officer, Captain Sigida on 072 240 8732; the crime stop number 08600 10111; the crime line SMS 32211 or nearest police station.

