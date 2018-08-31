Zuma-Ramaphosa power struggles are destroying North West – DA

The governing party’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC) has confirmed that the ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) has been disbanded.

EWN reports that a provincial task team (PTT) led by Supra Mahumapelo’s successor as premier of the province Job Mokgoro has been appointed.

The team’s task is reportedly to create unity within the party in the province.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule was quoted as saying Mahumapelo took part in the discussions to establish the PTT and accepted the decision to disband the provincial leadership.

The NEC decided to remove ANC North West chair Mahumapelo and disband the PEC and place Mokgoro as the interim convener at a long drawn out special meeting on Thursday held in Cape Town.

Mahumapelo resigned as premier earlier this year following widespread violent protests calling for him to step down.

According to a News24 report, Mahumapelo was opposed to his removal. The former North West premier allegedly levelled an allegation against some members, saying they were plotting to have him removed.

Some NEC members reportedly argued that the rules had not been applied with consistency.

A decision is yet to be made on who would form the provincial task team.

EWN reports that the governing party will confirm whether the North West PEC had been disbanded and Mahumapelo removed at a briefing on Friday, while ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was quoted as saying he would not confirm “rumours”.

In a statement reacting to the news on Friday, the DA’s North West leader, Joe McGluwa, said they were not convinced that the disbandment of the ANC’s PEC would solve the challenges and plight of the people of the province.

“While President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Job Mokgoro are supposed to fix the multiple problems of corruption, mismanagement and poor governance, they choose to spend their energy on ANC internal politicking.

“Since the intervention into North West and the departure of Mahumapelo the failing ANC is not doing anything to fix what was broken by years of ANC looting an lying.

“The ANC’s cracks can no longer be concealed and the power struggles between the Ramaphosa and Zuma factions within the province is robbing the people of growth, employment and service delivery.

“The failing ANC is at war with themselves to the detriment of suffering communities. While they engage in power struggles, state coffer looting and concealment of criminal cadres we will never move forward.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.