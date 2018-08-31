Pirates calls on psychologist to assess Gabuza

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has employed a psychologist to determine whether a recent on-pitch outburst from striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is a sign that he may be suffering from mental health problems, IOL has reported.

“I’m waiting for the report of the match commissioner. We also have to get the report of the psychologist because his attitude wasn’t normal. Sometimes taking quick decisions is not a solution. We all make mistakes,” Khoza said.

“We have two weeks to deal with this matter. We have to make adjustments to find the solution. We have to see whether the solution is the psychologist or the striker’s coach,” the pirates chairman continued.

In the 34th minute, Gabuza was involved in a tame goal for his side after his low cross deflected off Black Leopards defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou’s leg and into the goals.

READ MORE: Pirates’ striker’s petty celebration inspires #GabuzaChallenge

Gabuza then took off his jersey and threw it at the stadium’s Pirates fans, made the substitution motion with his hands and fled the pitch, charging down the tunnel to the changerooms.

Fans had been booing him and making substitution motions in an attempt to get Gabuza off the pitch after the striker missed a series of chances, and it was this that seemingly prompted the meltdown and dramatic exit, which left his team to play on with ten men.

While many Pirates fans do not seem to have a lot of patience for the striker, club boss Irvin Khoza is not ready to turn his back on him.

“Gabuza is a special player. He is a team player. He makes the team laugh with his jokes. Gabuza is hardworking and he loves the club. There’s something special about the boy and that’s why I’m on his side.”

Khoza went on to compare Gabuza to the late Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

“Gabuza will never give you attitude. He is a nice boy. Even if he is not in the 18-man team, you will find him at training, working hard as if he is the part of the matchday squad. That’s how passionate the boy is,” Khoza said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.