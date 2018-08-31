Father shoots robbery suspect dead to protect son

A suspected robber was shot and killed during an attempted house break-in in Nooitgedacht, just outside Pretoria on Thursday morning, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

According to Jane Lourens, of Security and Manpower Solutions (SMS), the incident happened around 3:30 when the homeowner and his son were attacked.

“The three robbers gained entry through a bedroom door where the 18-year-old boy was sleeping. The boy tried to fend them off but one of the suspects opened fire at him,” she said.

“The father immediately rushed to his son’s assistance, blocked the suspects’ exit and a shootout ensued between him and the robbers.”

Lourens said one of the robbers was shot and killed following “a fierce gun battle”, while another was critically injured.

“One of the suspects fell to the floor and died from his wounds. The second suspect escaped but collapsed outside. He was taken to hospital but no recent information regarding his condition is available.”

Lourens said the third robber managed to escape with cellphones and a wallet.

The dead robber is reportedly a Mozambique national.

“Police recovered two firearms and will do ballistic and forensic tests to see if the suspects could be linked to other similar incidents in the area during the past few months,” she said.

Lourens said there has been a number of incidents reported in the area where criminals used the same modus operandi.

“They may be linked to attempts to forcibly gain entry to two other properties in the vicinity during the night as well.”

