Mayor of Mahikeng survives motion of no confidence due to ANC ‘disruption’

On a Thursday in which Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga survived having a motion of no confidence being brought in him by both the EFF and ANC, the ANC’s mayor of Mahikeng in North West also survived the chop.

The motion by the DA could not be tabled against Mayor Betty Diakanyo due to the council being too rowdy, which the DA slammed as nothing more than “delay tactics”.

A group of ANC members disrupted the council meeting and the speaker had no choice but to adjourn the meeting.

“It is time for her to pack her bags,” said DA councillor Willie Bohmer.

He alleged that service delivery had come to a “total collapse” in the city.

“It is a disgrace that the capital of the province is in a state of disrepair due to poor management, political infighting and corruption.

“Diakanyo’s legacy will forever be tainted by her inability to follow legislation and procedures, her part in the VBS Bank investments, poor governance and cheap politicking.”

Bohmer said financial misconduct and the rampant disregard for the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) within the municipality continued to raise alarm.

“We have stated that the failure to meet the requirements of the MFMA is caused by the absence of a consistent sanctioning of officials, slow response by management to address the root cause of poor audit outcomes and the failure to fill key vacancies with qualified personnel.

“The divide in the ANC was very clear today during the meeting as some members openly indicated that they will support the motion. This disruptive and disgraceful conduct will not stop us to bring another motion.

The speaker is due to call a special council sitting within the next 14 days.

“We will ensure this happens in order to save our city,” said Bohmer.

“The DA strongly believes that compliance with legislation is vital in preventing corruption, mismanagement and in ensuring good governance.”

The ANC has rejected the DA’s assessment and characterisation of the mayor.