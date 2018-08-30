Papa Penny joins doctors to save special needs children’s teeth

The Thuma Mina Oral Health awareness campaign will take place from September 5 to 7 in Giyani, Letaba and Tzaneen, reports Letaba Herald.

The objective of the campaign is to encourage early age oral health in these areas, amid cases of oral health problems caused by lack of preventative oral care and screening, particularly for special needs children.

The initiative will screen, educate children and caregivers, and dispense starter-pack oral care kits to prevent oral health problems in the targeted beneficiaries.

About seven doctors will offer free basic and preventative oral screening on more than 2 000 children from five schools and an orphanage selected to participate in the initiative.

Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Future will donate oral care kits for children under the age of seven, while doctors have volunteered their services for this campaign.

Papa Penny also pledged sanitary towels for female learners in Matsambu High School, which is one of the participating high schools.

Other schools which the team will be visiting include Yingisani Special School, Letaba Special School, Ramokgwakgwa Special School, Noah’s Ark Children’s Home, Matsambu High School and Matlhari High School.

A total budget of R100 000 is needed for the project to succeed, and the money will cover supplies and logistics. The team is pleading with government, corporate or business partnerships, and sponsorships to raise funds for the toothpaste, brushes, medical supplies and oral care kits for children under the age of seven.

For more information contact Dr Lesego Dibetso on 072 495 5326 or visit her Facebook page, Dr Lesego M Dibetso or Instagram dentistdrdibetso and @dentist_ dibetso.

