Maimane to attempt to meet with EFF to ‘seek solutions’ to crises in metros

In the wake of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga unexpectedly surviving a planned motion of no confidence in council on Thursday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane appears willing to use the moment to perhaps iron out differences with the EFF.

The EFF’s attempt to have its motion against Msimanga tabled was not successful, and the party stormed off in anger to apparently go to court over the matter. They could have supported a similar motion brought by the ANC, but said it was important to them that it be an EFF-sponsored motion.

In the end, the ANC withdrew their motion since it stood no chance of success without the EFF.

It was unclear what would have happened should Msimanga have been removed, since the DA was not willing to nominate a replacement candidate and the EFF was reluctant to support an ANC candidate. It was also unlikely that the EFF would have supported a candidate from Cope, the ACDP or the Freedom Front Plus, leaving the PAC’s sole councillor as a possible, though very unlikely, surprise choice for mayor.

It may never come to that, however, since the DA appeared to be in a more conciliatory mood on Thursday.

In a statement, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they were pleased that “the clean, transparent and service-delivery-oriented DA-led coalition government will continue its work in serving the people capital city – led by executive mayor, Solly Msimanga” would be continuing.

He said Maimane would write to the EFF national leadership to request an urgent formal meeting to “discuss their ongoing co-operation with the ANC in attacking coalition governments across the country, and to seek solutions that are in the best interests of the residents of these cities”.

He said the DA-led coalition would stand firm against the “corrupt ANC playing politics, trying to get their hands on the people’s money through the back door”.

“The voters rejected the ANC in 2016 because they have failed the people. The coalition in Tshwane will continue to cut corruption, grow the economy to create work, and deliver basic services to all residents. Today was a victory for the people of Tshwane.”