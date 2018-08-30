 
menu
South Africa 30.8.2018 03:51 pm

AfriForum wants police to remove Pretoria land grabbers

Robinson Nqola
Police on the land grabbing scene. Image: Pretoria North Rekord

Police on the land grabbing scene. Image: Pretoria North Rekord

AfriForum said a group of about hundred people erected shacks on a privately owned farm in Onderspoort this week.

AfriForum says police have not yet acted against land grabbers in the north of Pretoria.

AfriForum’s Ian Cameron said a group of about hundred people erected shacks on a privately owned farm in Onderspoort this week, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

ALSO READ: Trust us on land, Mabuza urges farmers at Limpopo summit

“We called police on Wednesday to remove the illegal occupants but police have not taken any action.”

He said the land grabbers continued to build shacks on the land.

“Some are even selling pieces of land there for R500.”

Cameron said AfriForum has opened a case of trespassing.

He said the police must ensure that the illegal occupants were removed as quickly as possible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
‘Racist’ Pretoria school suspends sick pupil 28.8.2018
We ‘played a role’ in Trump’s tweet, says AfriForum’s Roets 26.8.2018
AfriForum welcomes Trump’s plan to meddle in SA affairs 24.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.