Mob justice in Limpopo leaves two dead, one injured

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms the ongoing acts of mob attacks and killings taking place in some parts of Limpopo.

This condemnation follows recent incidents of mob justice that took place in Mankweng and Seshego respectively, Polokwane Review reports.

ALSO READ: Limpopo cops condemn ‘mob justice’ incidents after alleged thieves assaulted, tossed into deep water hole

According to police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe, two men were brutally assaulted in two separate incidents in Mankweng, after they were accused of committing various crimes.

“On 26 August at around 00:15, a 29-year-old man was severely assaulted by the Mentz community after he was accused of a spate of burglaries in the area. In another incident, a 38-year-old man was also beaten to death by a mob in Moremadi Park after he was accused of theft.”

Ngoepe says police and medical emergency services were summoned in both incidents.

“Unfortunately, the two victims passed away on their arrival at the hospital. The police have opened two cases of murder and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Mashashane outside Seshego, it is reported that residents in Sebora Village mobilised themselves and attacked a suspected cable thief with various objects.

Ngoepe says police were called to the scene and swiftly responded. One suspect, 28, was arrested, but the remaining four suspects are still on the run.

The arrested suspect in the Mashashane incident will appear before the Seshego Magistrate Court soon on a charge of murder.

The Provincial Commissioner has warned communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“Residents are urged to partner with the police to provide information about any suspected criminals in and around their areas in order for them to face the full might of the law, instead of assaulting or killing them,” concluded General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in these incidents may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501; the crime stop number 0860010111; the crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android