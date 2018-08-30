Maimane must ‘go back to modelling,’ says Mbalula in response to ‘coalition of corruption’ remark

An earlier comment by Maimane in which he referred to the EFF and ANC’s current relationship as a “coalition of corruption” has been met with a harsh rebuttal from ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula.

“If the EFF decides to formalise its coalition of corruption with the ANC in today’s council meeting, then they have showed their true colours as being nothing more than the military wing of the ANC,” said Maimane at a press briefing on the two separate votes of no confidence tabled against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

An unamused Mbalula accused Maimaine of “imposing white supremacy” on governance‚ saying this was why the EFF now refuse to stick to the temporary agreement to vote with the DA that led to Msimanga, as well as Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and now-removed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, rise to power.

“Why did this collapse? It is collapsing because he is not principled and doesn’t respect the people who put him in power,” Mbalula continued.

Mbalula also seemed to indicate that he feels his party should work with the EFF.

“It is better [to cooperate with] the EFF because they are the real deal and they are leaders because they believe in what they believe in‚ even if it’s a pipe dream,” he said.

Mbalula also warned that Maimane must “tighten his belt,” suggesting that his position in the DA is far from secure.

UPDATE: Msimanga’s head remains on chopping block as ANC motion to go ahead

“He is not settled because there’s a DA within the DA. Mmusi is not in charge there‚ James Selfe is‚” Mbalula continued.

In a lighter moment, he also shared his belief that Maimane should “go back to modelling” due to his lack of job security.

“The DA is conservative‚ backward and fascist and we will never work with the DA because it is what it is,” he continued.

Mbalula also repeated the ANC’s deputy provincial chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi’s calls for fresh elections.

The EFF’s motion of no confidence was dismissed on technical grounds on Thursday afternoon, but a separate ANC motion is still to take place, leaving Msimanga’s head on the chopping block.

Msimanga’s fate will hinge on whether the EFF decides to go back into council. While they stormed out following the dismissal of their motion, they are still on the premises, so could return to vote.

Without their presence, the motion would not succeed on Thursday.

Maimane’s comments about the EFF and ANC being in a “coalition” may turn out to be off the mark. While both parties want Msimanga gone, a furious EFF said they were going to court to challenge the dismissal of their motion.

This seems to indicate that the EFF insist it must be their motion that eventually removes Msimanga rather than the ANC’s as if all they wanted was Msimanga removed, they could simply go back into the council and vote with the ANC on their upcoming motion.

#CoalitionPolitics : Mbalula responds to DA Leader Maimane referring to the EFF- ANC coalition as "a coalition of corruption". "Why did his collapse? It is collapsing because he is not principled & doesn't respect the people who put him in power" – Mbalula . (@CannyMaphanga) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) August 30, 2018

Mbalula says Maimane isn't settled, he must go back to modelling because the DA thing doesn't work. #SABCNews — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) August 30, 2018

