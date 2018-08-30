WATCH: Primary school boy beats young girl in shocking viral video

Scores of Vereeniging parents and residents are hot under the collar after a video emerged on Facebook of two primary school learners fighting, reports Vaalweekblad.

In the video, taken at a primary school in Verneeging, a boy is seen beating a young girl, while the girl can be seen trying to shield herself with one hand.

Other learners in the background jump in excitement while they film the fight. The reason for the boy attacking the girl is not yet clear. It has also not been established if any of the learners have been punished.

The issue of gender violence emerged as Facebook users leapt to make their voices heard on the video.

Upon questioning, the school allegedly refused to comment, citing that comment will be delivered by the Gauteng Department of Education. No such communication has been received.

Watch the video below. The children involved in the fight have had their identities concealed.

This article was translated from Afrikaans. Read the original article here.

