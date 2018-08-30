Parliament to hear submissions on land expropriation

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee will next week resume its public hearings into a possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

This round of public hearings emanates from the written submissions from South Africans received by the deadline of 15 June 2018. The hearings will take place from 4 to 7 September 2018 at Parliament.

Co-Chairperson of the committee, Vincent Smith said 30 oral submissions will be heard at Parliament during the four days set aside for this.

“These are organisations or individuals who had indicated they would like to make oral submissions at Parliament and have thus far confirmed their availability during the given period,” Smith said in a statement.

Co-Chairperson, Lewis Nzimande said the submissions are from the agricultural sector, academics, civil society organisations and the religious sector.

“This is a broad spectrum of participants and is indicative of the interest across the board in the subject matter. We are pleased with the interest shown by all South Africans,” Nzimande said.

The committee has concluded public hearings on the possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution in all nine provinces.

