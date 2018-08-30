ANC storms out as Msimanga survives

The ANC has joined the EFF in storming out of council chambers following the withdrawal of their motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The motion of no confidence against the beleaguered mayor could not take place because the person who tabled it was not in the chambers.

Earlier, the EFF’s separate motion of no confidence was disallowed on technical grounds, reportedly because they did not supply reasons in writing for the motion to be considered urgent, as required.

The dismissal of the EFF’s motion and withdrawal of the ANC’s means that Msimanga, who many thought would lose power today, will live to fight another day.

Video below by Rorisang Kgosana:

ANC join EFF in storming out as no confidence motion dismissed The ANC storms out after the dismissal of their vote of no confidence against mayor Solly Msimanga. Posted by The Citizen News on Thursday, 30 August 2018

Tshwane speaker Katlego Matheba has "disallowed" @EFFSouthAfrica's motion of no confidence against #Msimanga. Their motion didn't come with a written motivatation as prescribed by the rules and orders. "The motion is disallowed. It did not comply " @CityTshwane @SollyMsimanga — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) August 30, 2018

But @MYANC's leader in council, Mapiti Matsena, is standing up for the @EFFSouthAfrica, stating their motion of no confidence application was already in writing. But @Our_DA insist that rules should be followed. "It should be in writing now!" — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) August 30, 2018

While both the ANC and EFF have tabled a motion of no confidence, against Tshwane mayor @SollyMsimanga, @EFFSouthAfrica did not supply in writing why the motion should be urgent, as according to the rules and orders of @CityTshwane council. — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) August 30, 2018

The EFF said they were furious and not going back into council after their motion was disallowed. EFF leader in council Benjamin Disoloane said they would take the speaker to court over the issue and ensure that it was their motion tabled and not the ANC’s.

Video below by Rorisang Kgosana:

EFF furious after motion against Msimanga disallowed EFF leader in council Benjamin Disoloane discusses why they walked out of council after their motion of no confidence in Solly Msimanga was disallowed. Posted by The Citizen News on Thursday, 30 August 2018

An enraged @EFFSouthAfrica leader Benjamin Disoloane scolding Speaker for withdrawing their motion of no confidence against #SollyMsimanga. "We are going to take you to court! You are out of order! What happened with @AtholT is going to happen here!" @TheCitizen_News @Our_DA — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) August 30, 2018

They had, however, not left the premises during lunch, so it was thought they may still vote on the ANC’s motion. Without their presence, the motion would not succeed.

It was understood that the ANC was waiting for one of its councillors, who was late, before the eventual dismissal of their motion.

Earlier, the Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe ruled that the EFF motion of no confidence against Msimanga did not comply with the rules.

MMC Williams explains to @MYANC & @EFFSouthAfrica: We are not speaking of the motion. We're speaking of a motivation for urgency, which has to be in writing. ANC said they want EFF to submit the motivation orally and we can't do that. #SollyMsimanga @TheCitizen_News @CityTshwane — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) August 30, 2018

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga today said he was undeterred by the motions of no confidence brought by the EFF and the opposition ANC.

“The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA [Democratic Alliance] and other opposition parties to form a coalition government to better govern the city and deliver quality services to its residents. The ANC has nothing more than a track record of bad governance and corruption to show for their time governing Tshwane,” Msimanga said at a press briefing in Pretoria.

“If the EFF chooses to collude with the ANC, in the motion of no confidence, it will be a clear demonstration that they support and stand by corruption and wrongdoing.”

Msimanga said the motions of no confidence did not scare him.

“I stand undeterred by the motion of no confidence. I will face it as I have faced other challenges in the past. I will uncover wrongdoing and take action without fear or favour, a practice which is alien to the ANC which has built itself on graft and corruption,” the mayor said.

“While the ANC and EFF attempt to destabilise legitimate and democratically established governments in our metros, we will continue to do the work of bringing tangible change to the people of Tshwane.”

The DA leadership today said it was going to court to challenge the removal of Msimanga’s colleague Athol Trollip, who was ousted as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Monday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Trollip, and party spokesperson Solly Malatsi held a press conference in Cape Town on how the party intended to fight the ANC-EFF agreement that led to the removal of Trollip.

Trollip was removed through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties, and Mongameli Bobani from the United Democratic Movement was elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

