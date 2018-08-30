Running a red light could now see Polokwane motorists pay up to 20% of their salaries

According to a message shared on Facebook, as of September 1, new fines approved by courts in Polokwane municipal area will come into effect, reports Polokwane Review.

The message also gives the amount of these fines as follows:

Skipping a red light and not stopping at a stop sign: R2 000

Skipping a red light and not stopping at a stop sign (PRDP vehicles): R2 500

Using a cellphone while driving: R2 500

According to the message, driving without a driver’s license leads to a straight arrest.

A source within the Department of Transport confirmed that the changes are indeed true and that fines are annually reviewed by the Department of Justice the Prosecutions Authority as well as the traffic department.

This is aimed at containing lawlessness within the municipal area.

“This has just been approved this month with implementations commencing on 1 September 2018,” the source said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala told Polokwane Review that all magistrates have the authority to decide on fees within their area of jurisdiction.

“The department and municipalities implement fees as decided,” he said.

According to the Bankserv Take Home Pay Index the average monthly salary in South Africa was R10,730 in May 2018, this means the average motorist will be forced to pay out over 20% of their total monthly salaries for skipping a light or using a cellphone in traffic.

