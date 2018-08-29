Fraudsters use fake City Power ID cards to rob residents

City Power has become aware of the impostors and fraudsters who seek to rob the community by producing fake identification cards claiming to be City Power employees, Comaro Chronicle reports.

City Power is warning residents not to allow any person, technician, or contractor into their property without first verifying their credentials with City Power, if in doubt.

Members of the community are encouraged to be vigilant and verify the identity of City Power employees and contractors who seek entry into their properties, by demanding they produce their ID card and the Job Card with work order number for the work they claim to come to do on it.

City Power has become aware of imposters and fraudsters who seek to rob the community by producing fake Identification Cards claiming to be City Power employees. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/it0LPyGfmk — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 25, 2018

Technicians or contractors most likely to request access to customer’s properties will include meter readers, cut-off teams, or meter maintenance teams.

