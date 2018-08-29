 
South Africa 29.8.2018 04:03 pm

Fraudsters use fake City Power ID cards to rob residents

Lucky Thusi
PROOF: These are examples of legitimate City Power identification cards that every City Power employee will carry around when they come to do any job at a customer’s residence.

PROOF: These are examples of legitimate City Power identification cards that every City Power employee will carry around when they come to do any job at a customer's residence.

Technicians or contractors most likely to request access to customer’s properties will include meter readers, cut-off teams, or meter maintenance teams.

City Power has become aware of the impostors and fraudsters who seek to rob the community by producing fake identification cards claiming to be City Power employees, Comaro Chronicle reports.

City Power is warning residents not to allow any person, technician, or contractor into their property without first verifying their credentials with City Power, if in doubt.

Members of the community are encouraged to be vigilant and verify the identity of City Power employees and contractors who seek entry into their properties, by demanding they produce their ID card and the Job Card with work order number for the work they claim to come to do on it.

Technicians or contractors most likely to request access to customer's properties will include meter readers, cut-off teams, or meter maintenance teams.

