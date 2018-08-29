 
menu
South Africa 29.8.2018 02:55 pm

Nedbank customers must pay bonds even if land is expropriated

Riaan van Zyl
Picture: Gallo Images

Picture: Gallo Images

A controversial email from Nedbank is doing the rounds on social media, calling on property owners to continue to honour their home loan agreements with the bank, even if their land is expropriated.

Kedibonea Molopyane, Head Group Media Relations at Nedbank, has confirmed to Roodepoort Record that the email pertaining to expropriation without compensation and property owners bonds is indeed legitimate.

The email was circulated on social media platforms and caused a stir among property owners.

ALSO READ: Theresa backs Cyril on ‘legal’ land expropriation

The gist of the email is that property owners will have to keep on paying their bonds even if their property is expropriated without compensation.

“It is important to note the Home Loan agreement is subject to a contractual agreement, and bond payments remain due and payable until such time that the bond is paid in full irrespective of any form of land expropriation – with or without compensation. We would encourage you to continue with the bond payments until such time a determination is made,” the email reads.

Molopyane indicated that she will respond with a clarification of the content of the email in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
This man’s farms are being expropriated, but questions abound about the real reasons 27.8.2018
EFF ‘ironically’ fights to evict illegal occupiers in Boksburg 15.7.2018
VBS Mutual Bank retail depositors to get access to their money 10.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.