Two Joburg shopping malls cleared after bomb threats

Mall of Africa conducted a complete evacuation of the mall, after it received an alleged bomb threat early on Wednesday afternoon.

Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe warned, “Please steer clear of the Mall of Africa for the time being, due to a reported bomb threat. Emergency services are evacuating the mall and are trying to avoid traffic issues right now.”

The mall has since released a statement confirming the threat, adding that the mall is now closed while investigations take place.

Emergency response and evacuation procedures were implemented immediately after the threat took place.

Hi Lulu, please find attached the holding statement from Mall of Africa. Regards, Mall of Africa team pic.twitter.com/H19GnDQVwA — Mall of Africa (@TheMallOfAfrica) August 29, 2018

This comes shortly after an earlier bomb threat at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. According to their statement, a threat was received at a store around 11:10 on Wednesday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the square conducted a partial evacuation. It is now trading as normal.

Nelson Mandela Square confirms that a bomb threat was received at a store on 29 August, 2018 at 11h10. As a precautionary measure, Nelson Mandela Square conducted a partial evacuation of the area. 1/2 — NelsonMandelaSquare (@NelsonMandelaSq) August 29, 2018

Nelson Mandela Square along with the South African Police Service, The Bomb Squad and emergency services have thoroughly investigated the area and have confirmed the scene to be clear of any threat. Nelson Mandela Square is trading as normal. 2/2 — NelsonMandelaSquare (@NelsonMandelaSq) August 29, 2018

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

