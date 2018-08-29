 
South Africa 29.8.2018 01:48 pm

Two Joburg shopping malls cleared after bomb threats

Citizen Reporter
Employees and shoppers were promptly evacuated after a bomb threat at Mall of Africa. Image: Twitter/@Allen99590811

Nelson Mandela Square and Mall of Africa have both been at least partially cleared.

Mall of Africa conducted a complete evacuation of the mall, after it received an alleged bomb threat early on Wednesday afternoon.

Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe warned, “Please steer clear of the Mall of Africa for the time being, due to a reported bomb threat. Emergency services are evacuating the mall and are trying to avoid traffic issues right now.”

The mall has since released a statement confirming the threat, adding that the mall is now closed while investigations take place.

Emergency response and evacuation procedures were implemented immediately after the threat took place.

This comes shortly after an earlier bomb threat at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. According to their statement, a threat was received at a store around 11:10 on Wednesday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the square conducted a partial evacuation. It is now trading as normal.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

