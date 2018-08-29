Ekurhuleni mayor calls for expropriation of underdeveloped land

“Undeveloped land must be expropriated to accommodate the growing population in inadequate human settlements,” executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE), Clr Mzwandile Masina said at the Metropolis Annual Meeting that is currently underway at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Speaking as one of the panellists under the topic of Inclusive Settlement Development, Masina indicated that while CoE is rolling out serviced stands and rental stock projects as part of the city’s strategies to provide adequate human settlements, the expropriation of undeveloped land is also another option, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

“We will tap into exploring options of expropriating land that has remained unused and undeveloped since 1994 in the interest of promoting inclusive human settlement,” Masina said.

Among the projects that are currently underway that the mayor alluded to, is the allocation of serviced stands so that communities living in congested informal settlements are settled in areas where their dignity is restored by having basic services, such as electricity, roads, and water.

The Metropolis Annual Meeting that continues until Wednesday is hosting mayors of big international, and local, cities, leaders of national and regional governments as well as global development partners.

