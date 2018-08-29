WATCH: Bobani giggles in Trollip’s former chair as he finally gets into mayor’s office

The new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, the United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani, was all smiles as he got into the mayor’s office at last.

It was reported on Tuesday that the new mayor and his committee, comprising of primarily ANC councillors, struggled to get into the city’s offices on Tuesday, as ousted mayor Athol Trollip and his team still had the keys.

They still managed to get in though and all Trollip’s personal belongings were removed.

The DA is hoping to challenge their removal in a motion of no confidence on Monday due to procedural, legal reasons.

However, the new coalition government supported by the ANC, UDM, African Independent Congress, United Front and EFF, are not letting that stand in their way and have reported for duty.

Bobani was formerly the deputy mayor in an earlier coalition with the DA that soured after Trollip’s government accused him of corruption. The UDM turned on Trollip after alleging that he was not able to back up the charge with hard evidence.

In the clip below, Bobani seems very impressed with Trollip’s old chair, particularly its ability to swivel. He can be heard saying: “At least this chair won’t put me to sleep. I’ll be able to read everything.”