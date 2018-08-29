Water slowly being returned to JHB suburbs

Johannesburg Water released a statement on Wednesday indicating that many areas across Johannesburg have had their electricity and water restored.

This comes after an explosion at the Eikenhof substation, which caused major water and power outages.

Affected areas on a direct water feed will have started to get water, but some reservoirs and water towers are still closed, in order to build capacity, the statement explained.

Here are the areas that should already have water:

Radiokop, Wilgeheuwel, Weltevredenpark and surrounding areas in the West should have water.

Crown Garden’s Tower zone will be opening soon, so consumers should have water by midday.

Eagles Nest reservoir was reported to have opened this morning.

Crosby reservoir is now open, so areas in and around Industria should have water.

The Brixton reservoir is currently having water pumped into it.

The Hursthill reservoir flow is improving but remains closed.

The following areas unfortunately do not have water, or have very low pressure water access:

Watervall and Quellerina remains closed while it reaches capacity.

Parts of Florida, Roodepoort CBD, Florida Lake, Fleurhof and Maraisburg are having pressure built up.

Constantia tower is still empty as Joburg Water waits for the pressure to stabilise.

Witpoortjie reservoir and tower will remain closed, and consumers will experience poor water pressure. Joburg Water expects this to improve later today.

Heldekruin tower is still empty while it reaches capacity.

Honeydew tower is still empty, but Joburg Water will open the reservoir to feed Zandspruit, North Riding, Northwold, Sandowner and Northgate, Bromhof, Boskruin, Kya Sand and Sharonlea.

Linden reservoir 1 remains closed as capacity is built.

Linden reservoir 2 is in the process of recovering. Consumers in Ruiterhof, Malanshof, President Ridge, Cresta and Darrenwood should have water at poor pressure as capacity increases.

Kensington B reservoir is open, but the tower remains empty as capacity is built.

Lenasia Cosmos outlet is partially open and customers will experience poor water pressure as capacity is built.

Horizon tower remains closed while capacity is being built. Portions of Florida Park, Helderkruin and Discovery will be affected.

