Bedfordview licensing department closed after running out of printer cartridges

The Bedfordview licensing offices have been closed until further notice on account of there being no printer cartridges, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The department officially closed on Monday.

ALSO READ: Labour unrest leads to driving licence delays

Ward 20 Clr Jill Humphreys said the ‘drive-through’ was closed last week for the same reason.

Humphreys said there was a slight chance that the department would reopen on Tuesday, but after The Citizen attempted to contact the department, the call went unanswered, indicating it likely remained closed.

“It is unacceptable in the extreme that an item like this is the cause of such an essential service being unavailable”.

Humphreys further said that some of the printers are specialised as per the ENaTiS system requirements, they also require specific printer cartridges, which are often not available through the procurement stores.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android